NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $50,222.03 and $30.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.