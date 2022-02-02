Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE NVRO opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nevro by 105,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $12,418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 31.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

