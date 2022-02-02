New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $29.06 million and $922,076.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.55 or 0.07197558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.47 or 1.00171377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055487 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

