New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading 1.8% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 76,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

About New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

