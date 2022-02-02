Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,465 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

