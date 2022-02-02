Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Shares Up 1.7%

Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 262,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 361,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Newscope Capital in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Newscope Capital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Newscope Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newscope Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.