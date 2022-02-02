Newton Price Up 33.9% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Newton has a total market cap of $24.02 million and $3.15 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07171920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,542.04 or 0.99740392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055535 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

