NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $974.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00294244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

