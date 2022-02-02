Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.18. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

