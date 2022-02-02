Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 563.0 days.

NXPRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Nexans alerts:

Shares of Nexans stock remained flat at $$87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. Nexans has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.