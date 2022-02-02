Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NEXXY stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,182. Nexi has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Get Nexi alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NEXXY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.