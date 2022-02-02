Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading 0.9% Higher

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.32. 4,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.8299999 earnings per share for the current year.

