NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 177.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

