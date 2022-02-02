NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.24. 24,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

