NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,963 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.89. 53,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.