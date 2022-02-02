NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,076 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

