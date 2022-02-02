NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 416 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $473.36. 5,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.83 and its 200-day moving average is $440.97. The firm has a market cap of $445.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

