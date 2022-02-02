NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $20.76 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

