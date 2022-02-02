NFT Alley (ALLEY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,159.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $30,484.33 and approximately $38,159.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.97 or 0.99711375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054464 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

