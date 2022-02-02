NFTX Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.05 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $47.05 million and $1.03 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $115.27 or 0.00311742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00116363 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,121 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.