NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.80. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

