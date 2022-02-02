NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 56,323 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. 39,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,830. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

