Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 56,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 336,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,150,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.37. NIO has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

