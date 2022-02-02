Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 56,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 336,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,150,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.37. NIO has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
