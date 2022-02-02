Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 599,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 763,329 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

