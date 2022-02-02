Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 35946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

NSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$507.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

