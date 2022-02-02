Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 2,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 977,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

NMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 140,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 173,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nomura by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 41.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 234,849 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

