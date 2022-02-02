None (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Down 0.2%

None (NYSEARCA:TACE) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in None stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in None (NYSEARCA:TACE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 10.00% of None worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

