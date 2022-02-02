Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Increased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $56,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $274.40 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

