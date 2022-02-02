North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years.

NRT traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,355. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,834.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other North European Oil Royalty Trust news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

