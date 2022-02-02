Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 528.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 489,192 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.88% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 320,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

