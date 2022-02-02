Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,670. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

