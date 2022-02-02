Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) shares traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77. 29,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 44,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.62 million and a PE ratio of 620.00.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares situated in west-central QuÃ©bec; and Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec.

