Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.48.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.89. The company had a trading volume of 343,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,571. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.83.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

