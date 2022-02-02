Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Northwest Natural worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 211.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

