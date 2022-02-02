nOS Reaches One Day Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

