NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NG opened at C$8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.08. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of C$7.62 and a one year high of C$12.58.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$190,226.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,503,450.61. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$181,998.60. Insiders sold 304,990 shares of company stock worth $3,017,175 over the last ninety days.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

