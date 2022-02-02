Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 7.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00. Approximately 15,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,038,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $1,382,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,590 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.