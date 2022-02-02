Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $241.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

