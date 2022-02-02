Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.95 and last traded at $106.34. 15,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,841,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.
NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
