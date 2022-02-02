Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.95 and last traded at $106.34. 15,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,841,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

