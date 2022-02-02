Numeraire Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $24.96 or 0.00064707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $146.99 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00119061 BTC.

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,117 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

