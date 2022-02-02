Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.