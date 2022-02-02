Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Shares Up 1.4%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) shares shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08. 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.