NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 490,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NuZee by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuZee in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUZE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,831. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuZee has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

