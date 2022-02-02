NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Renaissance Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 231.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $251.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,334,777. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $629.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

