NZS Capital LLC Has $55.75 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 5.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $55,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total value of $111,780.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.99. 115,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $225.56 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.