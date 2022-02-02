NZS Capital LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,332 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,447. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.40 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

