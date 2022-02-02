NZS Capital LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NZS Capital LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $89.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $895.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,246. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,414.68. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

