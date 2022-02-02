NZS Capital LLC Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NZS Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 3.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $377,027,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $598.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $500.14 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $671.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

