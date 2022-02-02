Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $436.90

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 436.90 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 436.55 ($5.87), with a volume of 95570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428 ($5.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($7.17) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 402.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 375.95. The company has a market cap of £780.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($140,830.87).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

