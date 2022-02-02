OctoFi Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00010698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $31,990.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00116363 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

